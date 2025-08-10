Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi arrested over anti-Modi rally

NEW DELHI : Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with several senior opposition MPs, were detained by Delhi Police on Monday morning during a protest march to the Election Commission’s office.

The opposition bloc alleges the poll body is siding with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Protest over election commission’s neutrality

Deputy Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar Mahla said officers intervened to prevent “any breakdown of law and order” as protesters attempted to cross barricades. “Some MPs tried jumping barricades and were also detained,” he added.

Rahul and Priyanka’s statements during detention

While being escorted to a police bus, Rahul Gandhi told reporters, “This fight is not political—it is to save the Constitution. The fight is for one person, one vote. We want a clean and accurate voter list.”

Priyanka Gandhi, also taken into custody, accused the government of fearing dissent. “They are afraid. The government is cowardly,” she said.

Visuals from the protest site

Footage from outside Parliament showed a large crowd of leaders and supporters waving placards, shouting slogans, and clashing with police barricades. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was seen climbing over two barricades before being detained.

Police confirmed that detained leaders were taken to a nearby station. Opposition parties have vowed to continue their campaign, calling for electoral transparency and accountability ahead of polls.

courtesy : web desk