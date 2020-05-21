Railway booking office will open on May 22, says Minister

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday has told that due to improper working of online system, ticket booking office will remain open on May 22 from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

In a statement, the federal minister said that only one window will be opened for reservation of the tickets at Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Sukkur, Peshawar and Quetta stations.

The passenger is also responsible for following standard operating procedures (SOPs) to avoid spread of coronavirus, he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the people have been advised to maintain a reasonable distance from each other and keep mask, sanitizer, gloves and soap with them.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Railways had started limited train operation across the country from Wednesday with 15 up and 15 down trains facilitating passengers during Eid-ul-Fitr.