Railways losses case: PML-N’sSaad Rafique submits reply in Supreme Court

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khawaja Saad Rafique’s counsel has submitted a reply in the Supreme Court to the audit para on monetary losses suffered by Pakistan Railways, on Wednesday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar headed a three-member bench and the other members of bench are including Justice Umar Atta Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsan. The bench heard the case pertaining to monetary losses suffered by Pakistan Railways at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has presented Saad Rafique before the Supreme Court bench.

During the hearing, Saad Rafique’s counsel submitted a reply to the audit para pertaining to losses in the railways.

The counsel informed that bench that no corruption or irregularities have been mentioned in the audit paras”.

To this, the chief justice remarked, “There have been losses.” However, Rafique’s counsel said, “These aren’t losses but debt that is being carried over for the past 65 years.”

The bench then directed the auditor general and federal government to submit replies on Rafique’s response.

Rafique then said, “Before me, federal government used to pay Rs58 million as pension funds and during my time, railways gave Rs21 million as pension. Kindly appreciate this time.”

At this, Justice Nisar said, “You will be appreciated when the matter is resolved.”

Rafique has been in NAB’s custody since November 11 in connection to the Paragon Housing Society case.

The case

On April 7, the top judge had taken a suo motu notice of alleged Rs60 billion corruption in the Pakistan Railways. The top judge had also summoned railways minister, secretary and board members along with the audit report.

A week later, the apex court had ordered the complete audit of Pakistan Railways during the case hearing.

During the case’s hearing on April 28, the Supreme Court sought a report on the losses incurred by Pakistan Railways. The report found that losses of Pakistan Railways stand at Rs40 billion.