Railways retrieved 4,000 acres encroached land in five years, Senate body told

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Railway Affairs was informed on Thursday that more than 200,000 people were caught travelling in train without a ticket during last five years.

Inspector General Railways Wajid Zia told the Senate committee that railways had a land of 1,70,976 acres, while 3,179 acres land was currently encroached in different parts of the country.

He informed the Senate body that 1,574 acres of land was encroached in Lahore, followed by 514 acres in Karachi, Sukkur 528 acres, Multan 248 acres and Rawalpindi 225 acres.

The committee was told that 4,000 acres of land was recovered during anti-encroachment operations during the last five years. The retrieved land has a value of Rs 15.7 billion.

The officials of the Railways Minister informed the committee that the rail route from Karachi to Dhabeji wasn’t closed; rather it was expanded for smooth rail operations.

The Senate standing committee was further informed that the government had promised ownership rights to slum settlements erected before 1985.

Last month, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that all possible measures were afoot for the development of Pakistan Railways. During a presser, Rasheed said that air-conditioned coaches would be fitted with the Rehman Baba Express by April.

He said that the Sir Syed Express would be launched by the 30th of June this year and apologized to the nation for late arrival of trains.

The minister said that the decision in the Royal Palm case would be announced on the 11th of this month and expressed hope for a good decision.