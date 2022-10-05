Rain and flood death reaches 1697

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Rains and floods death toll since June this year reached 1697 on Wednesday. According to a report issued by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), as many as 72 districts across the country are affected by rains and floods of which more than 3.3 million 46 thousand people were affected, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said.

NDMA report said that 760 deaths were recorded in Sindh, 336 deaths in Balochistan, 308 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 191 people lost their lives in Punjab, 22 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 48 in Azad Kashmir.

As many as 726 men,340 women, and 631 children have lost their lives across the country so far. The total number of people who have been injured so far across the country has been recorded at 12867. Around 3858 people were injured in Punjab, 8422 in Sindh, 123 in Balochistan, 369 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 27 injured in Azad Kashmir due to rains.

Around 1,280,191 houses were damaged in the chain of rains across the country, of which 768,598 were destroyed completely, the report said. About 440 bridges and 13,097.98 km of roads across the country were damaged due to recent rains, the report added. More than 1,163,008 cattle, sheep, and other pet animals were lost across the country, reports said.