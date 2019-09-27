Rain delays start of first ODI between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Heavy rain in Karachi on Friday has delayed the toss in the first one day international between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the rain started at around 1:20pm local time turned into heavy rainfall with thunderstorm later in the day.

An official or PCB confirmed that the toss has been delayed and the new scheduled will be announced once the ground is handed over to the match officials.

The toss was originally scheduled to be held at 2:30pm local time with the first ball being scheduled to be bowled at 3:00pm.

Rainwater has accumulated in the outfield of National Stadium which indicates unlikelihood of an early start of the match.

“There is rainwater accumulated and rain is sill going on. Toss time will be decided once the rain is stopped and outfield is cleared and stadium is handed over to the match officials,” said an official of PCB.