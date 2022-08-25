Rain Emergency: Sharjeel inspects relief operations

F.P. Report

HYDERBAD: Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Focal Person for Rain Emergency in Hyderabad Sharjeel Inam Memon visited various flood relief camps in Taluk Hyderabad (R) and inspected the facilities being provided to rain-affected people. He also inspected the work of filling breache in the Rahuki Canal.

He talking to media persons said that in such difficult situations government had to take tough decisions adding that Grade 16 and below government employees will deposit 2 days and grade 17 and above will deposit 5 days salary while all MPAs of People’s Party, Provincial Ministers, Advisors and Special Assistants will deposit their one month salary in Sindh Flood Relief Fund. He said that if anyone due to financial problems did not want to give the amount in the relief fund he would not be forced. He said that it was the beginning of the campaign and everyone wanted to help the affected people.

“This was a huge natural calamity and PDMA had ordered 2 hundred thousand more tents”, he informed and added that whoever had suffered loss, the government would support him. He said that Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given strict directions to provide all possible help to rain-affected people while Chief Minister Sindh himself was visiting rain-affected areas across Sindh.

He said that People’s Party always stood with the people in difficult times as proved in the floods of 2010 and 2011 when PPP remained stood by the people and ensured resettlement of hundreds of thousands families. He said that he reached the place of the breach in the Rahuki Canal yesterday and supervised the work of filling the breach whole night. He informed that the flow of water was very high and 6 lac cusecs of water passed from Sukkur yesterday.

He said that the rains were continuing, the rains in the last 48 hours had caused havoc and the city of Hyderabad had also been affected. “There is no any rain-affected place in Hyderabad where we have not reached”, he claimed. The Sindh Information Minister said that District Administration along with the network of Pakistan People’s Party were in close contact with the people at the Union Council level and assured that no one would be left alone in this difficult time.

Provincial Minister said that efforts were being made to provide cooked food to the rain-affected people and added that the government was using all its resources for rescue and provide relief to affected-people. He also visited relief camp established in Tando Jam Technical College and listened the issues of affected people and assured them that their problems would be got resolved soon.