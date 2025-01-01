Rain exposes ‘Paris of Pakistan’, says Saif

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Advisor to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Dr. Saif, has said that Lahore is once again flooded, yet the so-called Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is busy silencing critics instead of solving problems. He said that criticizing a “Form-47” Chief Minister has now become a crime. When a common citizen pointed out the reality, he was arrested and forced to record a statement in her favor – a move that completely backfired.

Barrister Dr. Saif said that instead of forcing people to praise her, Maryam Nawaz should learn to accept criticism and focus on improving her performance. Arresting a citizen just for criticizing the condition of Lahore after the rain and forcing him to record a video statement is an insult to democracy.

He added that even in the worst martial law days, such tactics were not used. During their recent visit to Lahore, Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and the KP cabinet saw the terrible state of the city’s roads themselves. He said that due to the smell and filth, it has become difficult for people to even breathe in Lahore. Just a few hours of rain have exposed the reality behind Maryam Nawaz’s claims of turning Lahore into “Paris.”

Barrister Dr. Saif said Maryam Nawaz should take advice from Ali Amin Khan Gandapur on how real development is done. Despite being in power many times, the Sharif family has failed to improve Lahore. He said that giving relief to the public has never been their priority.

He added that Maryam Nawaz’s TikTok videos tried to show that Punjab has become like London or Paris, but a few hours of rain exposed her false claims. The flooded streets and broken roads are proof of her failed promises. After the rain, people can’t even leave their homes, with sewage overflowing and diseases spreading. Meanwhile, the form 47 Chief Minister sits safely in her glass palace, watching as people suffer.