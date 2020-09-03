Rain, flash flood claims 29 lives in KP

Ishaq Khan

PESHAWAR: Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has said that at least 29 people were killed while dozens were injured during the recent flash floods and heavy rainfall in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provine, on Thursday.

Apart from the human loss, PDMA shared details that more than 110 houses were partially damaged while 13 houses were completely destroyed in the recent heavy downpours and flash floods.

According to the PDMA report, seven people were killed when a landslide hit a house in Torgarh district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. It added that fast flow of water in Malakand Division passing through Nowshera and Charsadda has posed serious threat to residents of these districts.

It added that five people were swept away in a flash flood in KP, while 18 people — which included two children — were killed in a landslide. The bridge connecting Peshawar and Charsadda was also closed for any kind of traffic.

PDMA claimed that the emergency operation centre is active and relief operations are underway in the affected areas. Steps are also being taken to restored blocked roads to their original condition across the province, PDMA added.

Yesterday, the PMDA had alerted provincial authorities to gear up and take required measures as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had forecast heavy rains in various cities across the province.

The disaster management authority had expressed fears of landslides occurring in the upper districts of the province due to the heavy rains.