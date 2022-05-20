Rain in upper parts of country brings much-needed relief

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: It has rained in northern and upper parts of the country, including Islamabad, during the last 24 hours, bringing much needed respite to the people from intense heat, on Friday.

The federal capital, its suburbs and northern Punjab cities of Attock, Jhelum, Gujrat and areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) received rain on Thursday night, leading to drop in temperatures and bringing smiles on people’s faces.

However in remained dry and extremely hot in most parts of the country, especially in the plains.

It was hot in Lahore early in the morning, and the weather department predicted that the temperature would shoot up to 44 degrees Celsius later in the afternoon.

Health experts, on the other hand, have advised people to take precautionary measures in order to protect themselves from excessively high temperatures.

However, strong winds have led to drop in temperatures in the second largest city of Punjab, Faisalabad. According to the Met Office, today it will remain 42 degrees Celsius on the maximum side while 28 degrees Celsius on the minimum side.

It has been predicted that winds will blow in the city at the speed of 20 kilometers per hour during the day.

The humidity level in the city was recorded at 40 per cent.

Like most parts of the country, heatwave persists in southern Punjab.

The minimum temperature in Multan was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius in the morning while it was expected to go up to 45 degrees Celsius later in the day.

Doctors have urged people to stay indoors during the day in order to avoid exposure to heat.

The situation was no different in the port city of Karachi where it was 31 degrees Celsius early in the morning, while the Met Department forecast the temperature to rise to 37 degrees Celsius in the afternoon.

Weathermen have said that it will remain extremely hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, they have forecast rain for different parts of Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and KP, including Upper Dir, Peshawar, Nowshera, Kohat and Mardan, rain with strong winds in Islamabad, Potohar region, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and other parts of central and southern Punjab, while extremely hot weather in Sindh and Balochistan.