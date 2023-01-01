Rain-related incidents claim 12 lives

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a devastating turn of events, heavy rainfall in the twin cities led to the collapse of walls, resulting in the tragic loss of 12 lives.

The downpour unleashed chaos as the normally tranquil areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi experienced a series of unfortunate incidents.

One such incident occurred on Peshawar Road near Golra Mor in the federal capital.

When a wall of under-construction underpass, measuring approximately 100 feet in length and 11 feet in height, came crashing down, burying 11 laborers beneath its debris.

The victims, who were trapped under the weight of the fallen structure, succumbed to their injuries before rescue personnel from the renowned Rescue 1122 could reach the scene.

Promptly responding to the distress call, the dedicated Rescue 1122 team sprang into action, employing heavy machinery to commence rescue operations.

Amid the perilous situation, four workers were successfully extracted from the rubble, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy.