Rain-related incidents claim five more lives in KP and Punjab

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR : At least five people, including two women and a teenage boy, lost their lives in separate incidents of roof collapses triggered by heavy rain in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat and Punjab’s Talagang on Thursday.

According to rescue officials, an incident occurred in the Sarai Naurang area of Lakki Marwat, where the roof of a mud house collapsed amid continuous overnight rainfall. The house, situated near Qila Ground, was in a dilapidated condition and could not withstand the downpour.

Three members of a family were trapped under the debris.

Rescue teams, assisted by local residents, managed to retrieve the victims and rushed them to a nearby hospital. However, doctors pronounced all three dead on arrival.

The deceased were identified as 15-year-old Shaukatullah, his mother, and grandmother. “The structure had weakened due to prolonged rain, causing the roof to cave in without warning,” a rescue spokesperson told reporters.

In a separate incident in Talagang, the roof of a warehouse collapsed while workers were busy packing rice. The collapse killed two workers and injured another.

Rescue sources confirmed that 60-year-old Muhammad Khaliq and 40-year-old Shahbaz died on the spot after being buried under the rubble. A third worker, 20-year-old Muhammad Ali, sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a city hospital for medical treatment.