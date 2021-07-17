Rain-related incidents claim seven lives in Balochistan’s Kech district

F.P. Report

GWADAR: Seven persons were killed and eight others injured in rain-related incidents in Kech district of Balochistan, on Saturday.

Floodwater in a local river swept away a vehicle resulted in drowning of four people including women, while four others were rescued from the van.

In another incident a child drowned in flood water in Turbat, while a man died under a collapsing school wall in Nasirabad.

The water of sporadic torrential rains for 24 hours filled Mirani dam in Kech district, which has a capacity of 302,000 acre feet.

Shadi Kaur dam near Pasni also filled with the rainwater after intermittent rainfall in the region.

The roads at port town of Gwadar submerged under the water, while gusty winds during the rainfall caused collapse of several electric pole resulting in power shutdown in the area.