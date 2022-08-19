Rains kill 19 in Larkana

F.P. Report

LARKANA / QUETTA: Commissioner, Larkana Division, Ghanwar Ali Leghari, briefing Provincial Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh here in his office on Friday said that 19 people had died during two days due to torential rains in Larkana division, including four deaths in Larkana, three in Shikarpur, two in Jacobabad, three in Kashmore and seven in Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

He further told him that 75 people had been injured out of which 19 were in Larkana, eight in Shikarpur, 19 in Jacobabad and 29 in Kambar-Shahdadkot district. Mr Shaikh while talking to newsmen after presiding over a meeting of divisional administration, said that people would not be left alone during this massive rainfall which had been continuing since the past three days and a lot of losses had occurred. He said thousands of people had lost their homes and some had lost roofs of their houses. The energy minister said relief would be provided to all the affected people. Shaikh said the affected people were being provided food and camps so that they should not feel any difficulty. He said deputy commissioners had been provided required emergency funds to help the needy. He said there was no substitute for lost lives but the Sindh government would provide compensation to such families.

He said the commissioner had been directed to provide machinery immediately wherever it was needed. He claimed that the Sindh government helped affected people during 2010 mega floods and 2012 rains and would continue to do so keeping in view the past experience. In reply to a question, Shaikh said that he would talk to the Sepco authorities to restore electricity and reduce electricity load shedding.

Meanwhile, almost 70 per cent area of Sindh’s third biggest city, Sukkur is still submerged with rainwater as the drainage system has collapsed.

According to details, after heavy rains in Sukkur, 70% of the city area has been flooded, Old Sukkur, New Pind, Shalimar and Barrage Road areas have been submerged in water as the drainage system has been badly affected. Station Road, Ghanta Ghar, Hussain Road and other business areas were also submerged in water. It should be noted that 17 districts in Sindh province have been severely affected by floods, so far 141 deaths including 66 children have been reported and around 500 people have been injured. Due to the floods, more than 500,000 people have been displaced, thousands of houses have collapsed and many roads have been damaged. Furthermore, more than 600,000 acres of agriculture land has also been affected after heavy rains and floods across the province.

Meanwhile, three main highways connecting Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan have been closed after suffering damage during the recent floods and heavy rainfall. According to details, thousands of passengers have been left stranded near fort ‘Manro’ at Dera Ghazi Khan, which connects Punjab with Baluchistan, as Balochistan remained disconnected from the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, National Highway 50 (DI Khan-Kuchlak, Quetta) was blocked due to landslides in Dhana Sar Town in Baluchistan. Moreover, massive flooding in Musa Khail, district Baluchistan, wiped out the roads causing suspension of traffic. Whereas, the road network connecting Balochistan with KP was blocked due to soil and land erosion in the mountains of Drazanda, Sherani district.

The National Highway (N-25), also known as the RCD Highway that connects Karachi to Quetta, continued to remain after suffering damage during rains and floods. On the other hand, five more people have been reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Baluchistan, taking the overall tally to 207, according to the statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

Woman, her two kids die in roof collapse near Naseerabad: A mother and her two children were killed when the roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain near Larkana on Friday.

According to rescue sources, a woman, Hasina, along with her two children died when the roof of their house collapsed on them village of Khair Muhammad Malgani near Larkana. There were hue and cry soon after the incident. The villagers rushed to the scene and pulled out bodies from the debri.

The victims’ bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for medico-legal formalities. A mourning atmosphere prevailed in the victims’ locality. The villagers said that two-days rains in their area has badly affected social and business life. They asked the government to accelerate relief operation.

