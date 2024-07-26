Rainwater leaks into operation theatre of Lahore’s Mayo Hospital

F.P. Report

LAHORE: A portion of the new emergency ward at Mayo Hospital in Lahore has been affected by a leak in the ceiling, causing rainwater to enter in the operation theatre.

The hospital administration has confirmed the issue and attributed it to substandard work by the contractor, C&W. The MS of the hospital has assured that the matter is being addressed.

The administration is working to drain the water from the affected area and restore the operation theatre to its functional state.

The heavy rain that started early in the morning in Lahore continued periodically throughout the day in different areas.

The heavy rainfall in the provincial capital broke a 30-year-old record, with Tajpura receiving the highest rainfall of 315 mm while Lakshmi Chowk at 170 mm, Nishtar Town at 162 mm, and Chowk Nakhuda at 155 mm.