Raisi’s Doctrine and Iran’s calamities

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi has made his first appearance on the world stage while taking office on Thursday. During his swearing-in ceremony President Raisi highlighted the manifesto of his government in the coming days. Raisi said that the incumbent government elected by the nation will stand up for the interests of the people and bring about justice. The newly elected President claimed that this government is the government of people, welfare, and national unity. While pointing toward the economic sanction imposed by the United States, Raisi observed that the new government will support any diplomatic effort or plan to help remove the sanctions. Hinting on western diplomatic and economic offensive against his country, Raisi underlined that the policy of pressure and sanctions will not stop the Iranians from pursuing their legal rights, including the right to development. President Raisi further said that the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the region is security-making and Iran’s regional capacities support peace and stability and are used solely to counter the threat of hegemonic and ruthless powers. He called for resolving the regional crisis through intra-regional dialogue while securing the rights of nations.

President Ebrahim Raisi assumed the office of Iran’s 13th President on Thursday amid numerous internal and external challenges mostly due to economic sanctions imposed by the United States due to Iran’s nuclear ambitions. The biggest problem which Raisi government will encounter during early days of its governance is the rising public discontentment due to shortage of livelihood, medicines, and massive price hike in the country. During his first appearance after assuming office, Raisi expressed his willingness to support any diplomatic effort to help remove the sanctions. The indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States were temporarily halted due to the ongoing transfer of power in Iran and are likely to resume in coming days. Iranian new President Ebrahim Raisi is known as a hardliner and rigid leader in the west, however after assuming office his discourse is likely to be altered due to severe economic problems being faced by the Iranian public during these days. However, his approach to ongoing US-Iran indirect Nuclear talks would clearly be indicative of his future policies as President of the Country.