Raiwind gathering cancelled over coronavirus fears

F.P. Report

LAHORE: In light of the rising cases of coronavirus cases in the country, the annual religious gathering at Raiwind has been cancelled.

The congregation was called off by the central Shura after consultation with the government. All religious groups have been ordered to cooperate with the government and central shura has advised muslims across the country to pray for forgiveness from Allah.

According to details, in a unanimous decision by the shura, the Raiwind congregation has been called off for the time being.

All religious parties and groups have been asked to avoid gatherings and sermons and follow the restrictions enforced by the government.