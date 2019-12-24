Raja Basharat denies reports about committee formation on Nawaz’s bail plea

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat denied reports regarding formation of a committee on former premier Nawaz Sharif’s bail extension plea.

In the light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) decision, former premier Nawaz Sharif and his family has appealed to the Home Department Punjab to extend his bail period.

Raja Basharat said that his bail petition is under consideration. He went on to say that Nawaz Sharif also attached his medical reports with his petition. Provincial Law Minister expressed that the medical reports were authorized by institutions of Pakistan and abroad.

Meanwhile, he further said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanuallah was released on bail by the court, and the impression that he was released without any evidence is wrong.

Earlier, according to sources, the court had directed Mr Sharif to apply to the Punjab government for further relief under Section 401(2) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrCP), 1898.

It was declared by the IHC that unless the provincial government decides the matter while taking up the application, and Sharif’s bail would remain intact until it is decided otherwise by the provincial authorities. According to the order of the court, Mr Sharif may apply for the extension of bail to the Punjab government.