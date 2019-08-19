Raja Pervez Ashraf files petition for removal from ECL

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, accused in the rental power corrupter case, has filed a petition for removal from the Exit Control List (ECL) to go to abroad.

PPP leader filed the application in the Islamabad High Court to challenge the notification of adding his name in the ECL. Secretary of Interior, the National Accountability Court (NAB) Chairman Javed Iqbal and Director General of Passport and Immigration were made parties in the petition.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf stated in the petition that he has to travel abroad on Sept 9 and 10 to attend a conference. He added that a political case was framed against him in 2013 and since then he has flown abroad eight times by seeking permission so he request to acquit his name from the ECL now.