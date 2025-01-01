Rajab Butt claps back at Fahad Mustafa’s criticism of family vlogs

(Web Desk): Pakistani YouTuber and social media sensation Rajab Butt continues to stir controversy, this time in response to actor and TV host Fahad Mustafa’s recent remarks on family vlogging.

Known for his persona and outspoken nature, Butt addressed the ongoing criticisms he faces, particularly on platforms like TikTok, during a recent interview.

Butt, who has amassed millions of followers despite facing several legal challenges, expressed frustration over the misleading videos circulating about him.

The YouTuber spoke out against the constant negative portrayal, especially on TikTok, and lamented the ongoing camp[aign of targeting on media.

The YouTuber also shared his thoughts on Fahad Mustafa’s criticism of family vloggers, who he accused of exploiting their families for content.

Butt, however, dismissed Mustafa’s comments, admitting that he did not know who the actor was and questioned his respectability. “A senior earns respect through their actions,” Butt stated, adding that he could not respect someone who failed to act like a role model.

Rajab also took aim at Fahad Mustafa for his public statements on family dynamics, suggesting that many actors, including Mustafa, also engage in similar practices by publicising others’ private lives. In contrast, Butt defended his own content creation, saying that his work is done from home and does not involve exploiting anyone.

He also praised fellow artist Hira Mani for her professionalism during their collaboration on a music video, acknowledging her support throughout the project.