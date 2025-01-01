Rajab Butt faces legal action under PECA and Blasphemy laws over ‘295’ perfume launch

F.P. Report

LAHORE: YouTuber Rajab Butt is facing a new legal challenge, with a case filed against him under the PECA Act and Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code, which deals with blasphemy. The case was registered at Nishtar Colony Police Station following controversy surrounding the launch of his perfume, ‘295.’

The fragrance, named after the blasphemy law section 295, has sparked outrage. Critics claim that Butt’s choice of the name, along with the association of the product with the late Indian singer Sidhu MooseWala—who faced similar legal troubles—was a deliberate provocation.

Ramzan Bhatti, who filed the complaint, accused Butt of intentionally stirring controversy with the name ‘295,’ which many saw as an insult to the blasphemy laws. The backlash from various communities has been significant, adding fuel to the growing controversy.

This new case adds to Rajab Butt’s already complex legal history. He was previously involved in an incident where, along with Mann Dogar and Haider Shah, he was accused of threatening TikToker Umer Fayyaz Butt. According to Fayyaz, the trio arrived at his house with armed individuals, and Dogar allegedly used abusive language during a live session on TikTok. Fayyaz, claiming that his dignity was attacked, has sought legal action against Butt and his associates.

Police have confirmed that both cases are under investigation, with Rajab Butt’s legal troubles continuing to escalate. Known for his family vlogs, Butt has faced multiple controversies, including an ongoing case in Karachi stemming from a public dispute with Umer Fayyaz.