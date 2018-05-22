Rajkumar Hirani working on ‘Munna Bhai-3’ script

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Hirani has been keeping busy with his upcoming film – Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt with Ranbir Kapoor playing the lead. Excited for the release of Sanju on June 29, Hirani recently spoke about his Munna Bhai franchise.

While the first two were titled Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai, we eagerly wait to hear about the third one. Good news is that Rajkumar Hirani has already started working on film’s script with co-author Abhijat Joshi.

When asked about the third part of the Munna Bhai series, the filmmaker recently told, “We wanted to do the third Munna Bhai film and even wrote a lot of it, but we were not able to match the script with the first two. Now, I have found something, though we still have to write it,”

Speaking about the success and great response first two parts received, he said, “We were all new and naive at the time. While we were filming Munna Bhai MBBS, we didn’t think we were doing some kind of mainstream cinema. I only knew that I was doing a different kind of cinema. More than its commercial success, it fetched us a lot of love and affection from people. I was happy that my family and friends saw it. That joy itself was enough. Never in my life had I thought of anything like this.”

