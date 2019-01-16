Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh starts shooting of Anurag Basu’s next

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree went on to become a huge hit in 2018. On the other hand, Fatima Sana Shaikh’s last movie Thugs Of Hindostan tanked disastrously at the box-office. Now, both these actors are all set to star in Anurag Basu’s next untitled film which is being shot in Bhopal.

The film is reportedly a take-off on Basu’s 2007 film Life in a Metro. The film will narrate different stories based in four different small towns in India. Along with Rajkumar and Fatima, the movie also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and Pankaj Tripathi.

The shooting of the film started on Monday with both the actors sharing photos on their Instagram accounts from the set.