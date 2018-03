Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Rajkumar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have started shooting of the much awaited film ‘Mental Hai Kya’.

Rao and Kangna were last seen together in super hit film Queen and their chemistry was appreciated on the screen and now both the actors will again reunited in Ekta Kapoor’s Mental Hai Kya.

The film will be directed by Prakash Kovelmudi and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma Media and Entertainment.

Advertisements