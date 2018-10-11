Rakul Preet reveals her look as Sridevi in the upcoming biopic

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: After a long wait, Rakul Preet’s first look as Sridevi in the much-awaited NTR Biopic is out and it’s all things impressive. Talking about her role, Rakul Preet says this role has been ‘the most challenging character’ she has ever played on-screen. It was today when the makers of NTR biopic Kathanayakudu unveiled the look of Rakul Preet in this Krish directorial.

Here Rakul can be seen in a white sari with the parted hairdo and nose piercing, a popular style that Sridevi was known for. Interestingly, NTR and Sridevi have worked in fourteen films together. The film also stars Rana Daggubati and Vidya Balan who will be seen in important roles in the film. The NTR biopic will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi across the country.

Talking about her role in the film, Rakul told a daily, “I have been a big fan and recreating the diva on screen for the first time is a big responsibility. I hope I can do justice to it. The makers have full faith in me and I hope I can live up to it. Unfortunately, I never met Srideviji, but I am going to be watching a few of her films as suggested by the makers, to get the body language right.

I will be working on my role and there will be a series of look tests to get the part right. On the whole, I am really excited about the project and I know all eyes will be on me because for the first time someone is going to play Srideviji in a film. I was really excited when I heard the part and the role has shaped up really well. I am going to do extensive homework before I start shooting for the film,”

