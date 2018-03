Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Rakul Preet Singh, the top Telugu actor slowly making space for herself after doing Aiyaari and now she confirmed that she will be seen sharing screen with Ajay Devgan in her next project.

While talking to media, Rakul confirmed that Ajay and I are paired opposite each other in the movie and adding that Tabu ma’m is also playing an important role.

The film is a romantic comedy and is being directed by Akiv Ali. Luv Ranjan is producing the film.

