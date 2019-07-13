Rally behind me to send ‘cruel rulers’ packing, Bilawal urges masses

F.P. Report

SUKKUR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari urged on Saturday the masses to rally behind him to send “cruel rulers” packing.

Addressing a party rally against rising inflation in Pano Aqil, a tehsil in Sukkur, he said his party has invariably struggled for provision of economic rights to the people of the country.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari said the incumbent government, which promised 5 million housing units for the poor, is, in fact, depriving them of their existing shelters.

“The poor’s modest little houses are being pulled down. Is this a Naya Pakistan,” he questioned.

The young PPP leader said they will bring the people’s government to power and would send the present one packing.

He said he has come out onto the streets to confront cruel rulers and sought people’s help to accomplish his goal of driving them away.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari asked the participants of the rally to convey a message to the powers that be in Islamabad that they don’t want Naya Pakistan.

Slamming the federal budget for fiscal year 2019-20, he said it is a tsunami of inflation and storm of taxes.