Ramadan recipes: Braised lamb shoulder for a decadent treat

Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Executive chef Joey Brereton of Dubai’s Dish Catering & Events shares his flavorful braised lamb shoulder recipe.

Slow cooked to perfection, this dish balances rich, tender lamb with vibrant herbs, pomegranate, and pine nuts, making it an ideal centerpiece for a hearty meal.

Lamb marination

Ingredients:

20g garlic

75ml lemon juice

200 g shallot

Extra virgin olive oil

20g salt

10g pepper

80g coriander powder

40g turmeric powder

20g garlic powder

20g all spice powder

80g paprika powder

15g ginger

Blitz garlic, ginger, and shallot with some olive oil to get a paste.

Add to the rest of the ingredients.

Pulled lamb shoulder

Ingredients:

3000 g lamb shoulder

900 g marination

500g carrot

300g celery

600g onion

100g garlic

20g rosemary

20g thyme

5g bay leaves

5g pepper corn

500g tomato paste

1200g broth

3000g water

Method:

1. Marinate the lamb overnight then place into 1/1 deep food pan tray and add all ingredients.

3. Place parchment paper on top and cover the tray with aluminum foil.

4. Bake the lamb at 160°C for around 5 hours.

5. Once the lamb is cooked, remove it from the stock and strain the stock.

6. Reduce the stock and save.

7. Pull the meat apart.

Verde

Ingredients:

300g coriander leaves

100g mint leaves

200g parsley

30g lemon juice

30g olive oil

30g shallot

30g tomato

10g pomegranate molasses

5g salt

Method:

1. Wash and chop the vegetables before mixing all ingredients with a silicone spatula.

Final plating:

1. Place hummus in a serving bowl, using the backside of a spoon to create a well.

2. Reheat the lamb jus, and once hot, add cold butter and emulsify the jus.

3. Place the reheated lamb in the center of the hummus and pour the jus over it.

4. Place the verde on top.

5. Sprinkle pomegranate, pine nuts, shallots, and lemon over the dish.

Courtesy: arabnews