Ramadan recipes: Braised lamb shoulder for a decadent treat

1 hour ago
by The Frontier Post

Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Executive chef Joey Brereton of Dubai’s Dish Catering & Events shares his flavorful braised lamb shoulder recipe.

Slow cooked to perfection, this dish balances rich, tender lamb with vibrant herbs, pomegranate, and pine nuts, making it an ideal centerpiece for a hearty meal. 

Lamb marination 

Ingredients: 

 20g garlic 

75ml lemon juice 

200 g shallot 

Extra virgin olive oil 

20g salt 

10g pepper 

80g coriander powder 

40g turmeric powder 

20g garlic powder 

20g all spice powder 

80g paprika powder 

15g ginger 

Blitz garlic, ginger, and shallot with some olive oil to get a paste.

Add to the rest of the ingredients.

Pulled lamb shoulder

Ingredients:

3000 g lamb shoulder 

900 g marination 

500g carrot 

300g celery 

600g onion 

100g garlic 

20g rosemary 

20g thyme 

5g bay leaves 

5g pepper corn 

500g tomato paste

1200g broth 

3000g water

Method:

 1. Marinate the lamb overnight then place into 1/1 deep food pan tray and add all ingredients.

3. Place parchment paper on top and cover the tray with aluminum foil.

4. Bake the lamb at 160°C for around 5 hours.

5. Once the lamb is cooked, remove it from the stock and strain the stock.

6. Reduce the stock and save.

7. Pull the meat apart.

Verde

Ingredients: 

300g coriander leaves 

100g mint leaves 

200g parsley 

30g lemon juice 

30g olive oil 

30g shallot 

30g tomato 

10g pomegranate molasses 

5g salt 

Method: 

1. Wash and chop the vegetables before mixing all ingredients with a silicone spatula.

Final plating:

1. Place hummus in a serving bowl, using the backside of a spoon to create a well.

2. Reheat the lamb jus, and once hot, add cold butter and emulsify the jus.

3. Place the reheated lamb in the center of the hummus and pour the jus over it.

4. Place the verde on top.

5. Sprinkle pomegranate, pine nuts, shallots, and lemon over the dish.

Courtesy: arabnews

