Ramadan recipes: Braised lamb shoulder for a decadent treat

DUBAI: Executive chef Joey Brereton of Dubai’s Dish Catering & Events shares his flavorful braised lamb shoulder recipe.
Slow cooked to perfection, this dish balances rich, tender lamb with vibrant herbs, pomegranate, and pine nuts, making it an ideal centerpiece for a hearty meal.
Lamb marination
Ingredients:
20g garlic
75ml lemon juice
200 g shallot
Extra virgin olive oil
20g salt
10g pepper
80g coriander powder
40g turmeric powder
20g garlic powder
20g all spice powder
80g paprika powder
15g ginger
Blitz garlic, ginger, and shallot with some olive oil to get a paste.
Add to the rest of the ingredients.
Pulled lamb shoulder
Ingredients:
3000 g lamb shoulder
900 g marination
500g carrot
300g celery
600g onion
100g garlic
20g rosemary
20g thyme
5g bay leaves
5g pepper corn
500g tomato paste
1200g broth
3000g water
Method:
1. Marinate the lamb overnight then place into 1/1 deep food pan tray and add all ingredients.
3. Place parchment paper on top and cover the tray with aluminum foil.
4. Bake the lamb at 160°C for around 5 hours.
5. Once the lamb is cooked, remove it from the stock and strain the stock.
6. Reduce the stock and save.
7. Pull the meat apart.
Verde
Ingredients:
300g coriander leaves
100g mint leaves
200g parsley
30g lemon juice
30g olive oil
30g shallot
30g tomato
10g pomegranate molasses
5g salt
Method:
1. Wash and chop the vegetables before mixing all ingredients with a silicone spatula.
Final plating:
1. Place hummus in a serving bowl, using the backside of a spoon to create a well.
2. Reheat the lamb jus, and once hot, add cold butter and emulsify the jus.
3. Place the reheated lamb in the center of the hummus and pour the jus over it.
4. Place the verde on top.
5. Sprinkle pomegranate, pine nuts, shallots, and lemon over the dish.
Courtesy: arabnews