Ramadan recipes: Fattet shawarma in a bread bowl for a satisfying iftar treat

DUBAI: Lebanese TV chef Souha Abdallah is known for her passionate cooking — here, she shares her recipe for delicious fattet shawarma in a bread bowl with Arab News so you can end Ramadan with a bang for your tastebuds.

The celebrity chef was part of 18 regional chefs to take part in TV channel Fatafeat’s cooking show “Khaymat Ramadan.”

Ingredients:

2 cans chickpeas (or fresh boiled chickpeas)

1 sourdough / countryside bread – full

2 cloves garlic, minced

500g yogurt

2 tbsp tahini (optional)

½ lemon, juiced

1 tbsp salt

1 tsp paprika

½ cup parsley, chopped

2 tbsp butter

½ cup pine nuts

Vegetable oil for frying

250g steak meat, cut strips

Salt

1 tsp 7 spices

2 tbsp meat shawarma spices

2 tbsp white vinegar

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Method:

In a bowl, mix meat, 7 spices, shawarma spices, vinegar and oil and let marinade for at least 30 minutes.

In a frying pan, add and fry the meat strips until browned. Put aside.

In a saucepan, add the chickpeas with reserved water and bring to boil for 5 minutes on low heat.

Empty the bread bowl from the inside until you have a bowl shaped bread.

Heat vegetable oil and fry the bread bowl until golden brown. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, tahini, lemon, garlic and salt.

Assemble the Fatteh by first making a circular hole in the bread to serve as a bread bowl. Then, using a slotted spoon, start adding the chickpeas. Add some of its reserved water (if needed), cover with the yogurt mixture, top with fried meat strips.

In a frying pan, add the butter and fry the pine nuts, until golden and drop on top of fatteh.

Garnish with some paprika powder & chopped parsley and enjoy!

Courtesy: arabnews