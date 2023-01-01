Ramadan recipes: Fattet shawarma in a bread bowl for a satisfying iftar treat

Web Desk
DUBAI: Lebanese TV chef Souha Abdallah is known for her passionate cooking — here, she shares her recipe for delicious fattet shawarma in a bread bowl with Arab News so you can end Ramadan with a bang for your tastebuds.
The celebrity chef was part of 18 regional chefs to take part in TV channel Fatafeat’s cooking show “Khaymat Ramadan.”
Ingredients:
2 cans chickpeas (or fresh boiled chickpeas)
1 sourdough / countryside bread – full
2 cloves garlic, minced
500g yogurt
2 tbsp tahini (optional)
½ lemon, juiced
1 tbsp salt
1 tsp paprika
½ cup parsley, chopped
2 tbsp butter
½ cup pine nuts
Vegetable oil for frying
250g steak meat, cut strips
Salt
1 tsp 7 spices
2 tbsp meat shawarma spices
2 tbsp white vinegar
2 tbsp vegetable oil
Method:
In a bowl, mix meat, 7 spices, shawarma spices, vinegar and oil and let marinade for at least 30 minutes.
In a frying pan, add and fry the meat strips until browned. Put aside.
In a saucepan, add the chickpeas with reserved water and bring to boil for 5 minutes on low heat.
Empty the bread bowl from the inside until you have a bowl shaped bread.
Heat vegetable oil and fry the bread bowl until golden brown. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the yogurt, tahini, lemon, garlic and salt.
Assemble the Fatteh by first making a circular hole in the bread to serve as a bread bowl. Then, using a slotted spoon, start adding the chickpeas. Add some of its reserved water (if needed), cover with the yogurt mixture, top with fried meat strips.
In a frying pan, add the butter and fry the pine nuts, until golden and drop on top of fatteh.
Garnish with some paprika powder & chopped parsley and enjoy!
Courtesy: arabnews