Ramadan Recipes: Flavorful seekh kabab for a fuss-free iftar

DUBAI: Seekh kabab, which literally translates to kabab on a skewer, is a simple and flavorful meat dish that is marinated in aromatic spices and grilled to perfection before serving with onion rings and fresh coriander or a yogurt raita dip.

Here, Sadab Qureshi, head chef at Rangoli Yas Island, shares his delicious and uncomplicated seekh kabab recipe for a no-fuss iftar.

Portrait of chef Sadab Qureshi. Supplied

Ingredients:

500-gram mutton (keema, minced)

400-gram chicken (minced)

2 tsp ginger-garlic paste

1 tsp onion paste

1 tsp red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

3/4 tsp garam masala

Salt, to taste

Coriander leaves, onion rings and lemon wedges, for garnishing

Method:

In a bowl mix together the mutton mince and chicken mince. Mix them with your hands.

Add ginger-garlic paste to it along with onion paste, red chilli powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, garam masala, and mix nicely.

Add salt to taste. Mix. Cover and keep in the fridge for one hour.

Skewer the kebabs onto buttered skewers and grill or roast till the outside is nicely browned. Baste frequently with oil while grilling.

Once the kebabs are cooked, remove to a serving platter and garnish with onion rings, fresh coriander leaves, and lemon wedges.