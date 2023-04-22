Ramazan moon sighted in Pakistan

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: The crescent for Ramazan sighted in Pakistan as the Muslims will observe the first day of Fasting from Thursday (Tomorrow), Wednesday.

Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad announced the decision after the committee met in Peshawar for sighting the moon of Ramazan.

Representatives from central and zonal committees from Peshawar, ministry of religious affairs and ministry of science and technology participated in the meeting.

Besides, the meetings of Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees were also held in different cities across the country.

If it is 30-day Ramazan, it will conclude on April 21 (Friday) and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

If it is 29-day Ramazan, it will conclude on April 20 (Thursday) and Eidul Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, April 21, 2023.

It is to be noted here that the moon of the holy month of Ramazan was not seen in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday last.

The first fast of Ramazan will be observed in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf States on Thursday, March 23.

The Saudi Supreme Court announced that the crescent of the month of Ramazan had not been seen.

A special meeting of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to observe the crescent of Ramazan had been held in the observatory of Sudir, a suburb of the Saudi capital, Riyadh.