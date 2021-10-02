Ramifications of US war on terror

The US war on terror in Afghanistan has ended up with the formal withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan but its aftershocks and ramifications will not be leaving the world in near future. Presently, Abu Zubaydah, one of the longest-held prisoners in the US war on terror, is appearing in court in a few days. According to reports, Abu Zubaydah has never been charged by the US with a crime during 14 years of his captivity. The US Supreme Court will hear arguments on a separate case regarding Zubaydah’s request that he be permitted to take testimony from the two CIA contractors who oversaw his torture. The US administration has cited a variety of arguments in the Supreme Court against allowing the two men to be deposed, due to fear of revelation of highly sensitive government information. According to reports, Abu Zubaydah was arrested by the CIA in Pakistan during March 2002 and later shifted secretly to a CIA’s black site in Thailand. Later, the CIA transferred Abu Zubaydah to its prison in Poland and then Guantanamo Bay. US media has revealed that Abu Zubaydah was the first prisoner on whom the two American Psychologists James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen tested their interrogation techniques for the first-time including waterboarding, slamming them against walls, forcing them into a coffin-sized box, depriving them of sleep for days etc. However, US authorities could not prove their claim that Zubaydah was a high-ranking Al-Qaeda’s leader, despite use of all inhumane interrogation techniques over the last two decades.

Finally, the nature turned kind to Zubaydah, and Polish prosecutors started investigations into the matter of presence of CIA’s black site in Poland and involvement of any of its government officials in Zubaydah’s detention and torture. The Polish Prosecutors approached the United States for help but US authorities refused to cooperate while citing national security concerns. According to reports, the Polish investigators requested one of the Zubaydah’s lawyers for help, who in accordance with US law approached a local court and sought the testimonies of the two psychologists James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen in connection with ongoing foreign investigation in Poland. Due to these circumstances, Zubaydah’s case reached the US Supreme Court indirectly and the US administration tried its level best to block the depositions of the two Psychologists, who are the architects of CIA’s enhanced interrogation techniques.

In fact, the endurance of oppression, highhandedness and barbarisms have always come to a halt, if no rescuer came to face the dragon than its own comrades or inheritors become desirous to get rid of the limitation. The US war on terror had cost the lives and liberties of countless innocents, many times more than culprits involved in the enterprise because US military and Intelligence agencies were not aware of the ground realities. The tribal rivals and opponents in Afghanistan and Pakistan not only satisfied their revenge with their adversaries in the name of Al-Qaeda and Taliban but also filled their pockets with dollars and got American Special Immigrant Visas in reward for their services. Many innocents became victims of the American war on terror due to these trends. Realistically, there have been chances of such occurrences in Intelligence Business, however Americans did not learn from their mistakes and absence of a flexible strategy has brought them to this day.