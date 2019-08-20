Ramiz Raja against Misbah’s appointment as head coach

KARACHI (Monitoring Desk): Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja is against the idea of appointing former Pakistan captain Misbahul Haq as the Men in Green’s head coach.

While speaking in a Youtube video, Raja said that Misbah’s defensive approach won’t be a right fit for the Men in Green.

“Misbah has a defensive approach towards cricket and waits for the opposition to make a mistake instead of being proactive,” said Raja.

“He won many matches with this approach in UAE, however Pakistan cricket needs individual who can make things happen rather than react to the opponents game plan.”

Raja also emphasised the need for Pakistan team to move towards a fearless brand of cricket. “Virat Kohli has taken Indian team in Test cricket to new heights with his aggressive and fearless approach,” he said.

“Pakistan needs to follow suit as there is aggression in Men in Green’s DNA and they need individuals in the think-tank who can make plans that are according to the demands of modern-day cricket.”

The 57-year-old also believes Pakistan needs a side that can win in all conditions and only then they will be respected as a top team.

“Pakistan team under Misbah was only successful in one type of condition and played safe cricket,” he said. “If the Men in Green want to change their fortunes in Test cricket and increase their fan following, they need a fresh approach and that can only happen when people with aggressive mindset are in charge.”