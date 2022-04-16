‘Ramiz Raja should gracefully resign as PCB chairman’ Aqib Javed

Monitoring Desk

LAHORE: Former Pakistan fast-bowler and 1992 World Cup winner Aqib Javed has advised the chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – Ramiz Raja to resign gracefully.

Aqib, while talking to the media here, commented on Ramiz’s future as the PCB chairman and said the latter should resign gracefully.

“Now it does not seem that he will stay, morally he should resign from the post. I think Najam Sethi and Zaka Ashraf are more likely to be the chairman,” he said.

“It is not an issue of being a cricketer or not, I think administration experience is a must. First and foremost, we need to focus on getting things right,” he added.

The Test cricketer further claimed that cricket is also declining in the country, and measures must be taken to prevent it.

“At present cricket is in decline like hockey. Spikes are not allowed on any ground in Lahore. Club cricket has been suspended for many years,” he said.

The former pacer then went on to comment about the initiative of the PCB under its pathway programme to hold the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) and said the cricket board should first solve the problems of PSL.

“No matter how many parties there are, if you give them multiple options, things will start to become disorganized,” he said.

“Cricket board officials should solve the problems of PSL first, make it a big product, and then think of something else,” he added.

Aqib further alleged that Ramiz did not take any measures to address the situation and that drop-in pitches are needless.

“Ramiz did not take a single step to rectify the situation. There is no need for drop-in pitches in Pakistan. We, however, should improve the quality of existing pitches,” he concluded.