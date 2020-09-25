Ramsha Khan wants to work with Fawad Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Currently garnering praises for her leading role in the popular drama ‘Ghisi Piti Mohabbat’, the talented Ramsha Khan in an interview, said she would like to work with the heartthrob Fawad Khan.

In the interview with BBC, the multitalented Ramsha Khan, upon answering a question, commented that the one Khan in the Pakistani industry she really wants to work with is Fawad Khan.

Talking to the host Waqas Saeed, Ramsha Khan raised our hopes to watch her opposite the amazing Fawad Khan. Upon being asked who her favourite Khan in the Pakistani industry is, she didn’t hesitate to take his name.

Well, this would be a duo that we would really like to see together as well. In the interview, Khan also discussed the possibility of a future in the film industry, commenting on how her ultimate goal is to work in films, but she wants to make a mark in the drama industry before that.

Khan’s current drama, Ghisi Piti Mohabbat, airs every Thursday on ARY digital and stars her as a strong-minded and unconventional female lead, something never seen on television before. We have seen the dynamic star perform many distinct roles so far, and there is no doubt that she has a bright future ahead of her.