Ramzan is expected to be start in Pakistan on Thursday

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Secretary General of Ruet-e-Hala Research Council (RHRC) Khalid Ejaz Mufti has said that the holy month of Ramzan is expected to be start on Thursday across Pakistan.

“The age of the new moon on the evening of Wednesday will be more than 26 hours in all cities of Pakistan,” said the RHRC secretary-general.

The difference between sunset and moonset will also be 58-60 minutes in different important cities of the country.

Mufti Ijaz said that the new moon would be visible in all cities of Pakistan on Wednesday, May 16 if there were no clouds in the sky.

Advertisements