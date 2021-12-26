Ramzan: No data on disappearance of 17 people

GROZNY (RIA Novosti): The security forces in Chechnya have no information about the disappearance of 17 people in the region, said the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, commenting on media publications.

During a press conference with the head of the region, the journalist asked about publications in local media about the alleged disappearance of 17 relatives of bloggers living abroad in the republic. According to the media, this is due to criticism of the authorities in Chechnya.

“Now they say that they have kidnapped, I also heard: women, relatives, yes, 17 people, they say. I asked the Rosgvardia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the FSB, they have no such information. If they have it, we will be happy to look for it.”, – said Kadyrov.

“I do not possess such information. They say it themselves, this is their information. If there is evidence, let them say it, they will show it,” added the head of Chechnya.