Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Accountability court summons Shehbaz Sharif on Feb 18

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court hearing Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Thursday, has summoned Opposition leader of National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif on February 18.

According to reports, during the hearing the court remarked that federal government should answer why Shehbaz chief is not being produced before the court.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel said that he is suffering from health issues. The judge inquired that why Shehbaz Sharif is unable to come to the court if he can attend political sessions.

While directing the PML-N president to appear in one week, the court pronounced that Shehbaz Sharif should be moved by an air ambulance if he is sick.

The hearing was adjourned.