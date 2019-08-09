Ramzan Sugar Mills Case: Court extends Hamza Shehbaz’s Judicial remand till 21 Aug

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability Court hearing Ramzan Sugar Mills Case on Friday, has extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shehbaz Sharif till 21 August.

According to report, Duty Judge Waseem Akhtar presided over the hearing.

Strict security measures were taken around the Accountability Court to avert any mishap.

The court on NAB’s request extended judicial remand of the opposition leader in Punjab Assembly till August 21.

Shehbaz Sharif skipped today’s court appearance due to non-availability.

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say Shahbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mills owned by his sons. Shahbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.