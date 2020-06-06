Ramzan Sugar Mills case: Court summons PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz on June 11

F.P. Report

LAHORE: An accountability court in Lahore on Saturday summoned former chief minister of Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills case on June 11.

The court has summoned the father and son duo by issuing a three-page written order.

The accountability court in its order observed that the indictment in the case has been in pending for a long time due to absence of the accused.

The court order said that Hamza Shehbaz, Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly, could not be produced in the case hearing due to precautionary measures today.

The court ordered the Superintendent Jail and the SSP Headquarters to produce Hamza Shahbaz in the Ramzan Sugar Mills case next hearing on June 11 at any cost.

“In case of non-compliance of the court order, concerned officials have to face legal action,” the court warned.

The court also directed, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, to appear in person for indictment in the next hearing of the case on June 11.

The NAB has filed a reference accusing former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, his son Hamza Shahbaz and others for causing losses to the national exchequer and misusing authority by sanctioning construction of a bridge to facilitate the sugar mills.

NAB officials say Shahbaz Sharif, being chief minister of Punjab, misused his authority by issuing directives for the construction of a 10-kilometer-long drain in Chiniot primarily to benefit the sugar mill owned by his sons. Shahbaz and Hamza have been accused of fraudulently causing a Rs 213 million loss to the national exchequer.