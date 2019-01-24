Ramzan Sugar Mills case: NAB court summons final report against Shehbaz Sharif

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Accountability court hearing Ramzan Sugar Mills case on Thursday has directed to present final report against Shehbaz Sharif within 15 days.

According to details, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor told the court that matter has been forwarded to the chairman for approval after which, a reference will be filed against the Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly till the next hearing.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer said that his client was in Islamabad for National Assembly session due to which, he was unable to attend the proceedings.

Subsequently, the hearing has been adjourned till February 8.

NAB had arrested Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam on October 5. The former chief minister was charged with awarding illegal contracts to his favorite firm.

He was apprehended during his appearance before NAB in Saaf Pani Company scam. Sources told that three files were tabled before him. The bureau quizzed Sharif regarding a tender awarded to a private consultancy company for a survey of the Saaf Pani Company.

The PML-N president had failed to satisfy the probing team of the bureau during the investigation and was ultimately arrested.

The anti-graft watchdog had claimed that the company did not conduct any kind of survey but nevertheless was provided a lucrative sum of Rs 1.5 billion.