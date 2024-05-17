Rana Sana announces election for PML-N president tomorrow

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has announced that the party central council meeting has been convened tomorrow (Tuesday) to elect the party’s new president.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, he said the party members will choose their president according to the party’s constitution.

Rana Sanaullah detailed that eleven individuals have obtained nomination papers for the position of party president.

He said that nomination papers were issued from 9 AM to 5 PM today while eleven party leaders got the papers to contest the election.

“Nomination papers must be submitted by 12 PM tomorrow, with scrutiny taking place at 1 PM. Candidates will have until 2:30 PM to withdraw their nominations if they choose to do so,” he added.

He continued that among the prominent figures who have secured nomination papers are Bashir Memon, Anwar-ul-Haq Siddiqui, Ishaq Dar, Raja Muhammad Farooq, Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman, and Shah Ghulam Qadir.

Rana Sanaullah praised the efforts of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in converting PML-N into a popular public party.

“After Quaid-e-Azam, Nawaz Sharif has made PML-N the most popular party,” he claimed.

Dispelling the general impression, he emphasized that Nawaz Sharif remained active within the party and was not estranged from its activities.

To a question, he said if former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi wanted to submit his nomination papers, he could submit but his eligibility would be determined during the scrutiny process tomorrow.

Rana Sanaullah remarked, “May Allah save the PTI founder from the fate of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Foolishness requires no prompting; it is inherent.

I have been warning for two years that the PTI founder could lead the nation into a crisis.”

