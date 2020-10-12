Rana Sanaulah says opposition’s Oct 16 rally is public referendum against incompetent govt

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah Monday said that October 16 rally of opposition is a public referendum against current incompetent government.

Addressing media persons, he said that all parties have unanimously decided to send government packing and opposition does not fear ill tactics of the rulers.

He further said job of ‘rented’ spokespersons in only to criticize opposition while the price of flour has reached Rs80, sugar Rs110 per kg and prices of medicines have increased six folds. Masses are unable to manage their household budget and even afford bread, he added.

The PML-N leader also clarified that there is no place for lotacracy in the party and any MPA or MNA will not have courage to disagree with decisions of party leadership. He also said that leadership will take decision on right time regarding resignation from the assemblies.

On the other hand, Anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended interim bail of Rana Sanaullah, Captain (retd) Safdar and other PML-N leaders till October 15 in NAB office clash case.