Rana Sanaullah arrest: PML-N calls high-level meeting tomorrow

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a high-level meeting of party leaders in the wake of MNA Rana Sanuallah’s arrest at the hands of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) over alleged ties with drug traffickers.

Sources relayed the opposition leader in the National Assembly will preside over the meeting at the party’s Model Town secretariat. The party’s top leadership has been instructed to reach the provincial capital for the purpose.

The meeting will discuss the situation emerging from the PML-N Punjab chapter president’s arrest and work out a future course of action. It will also discuss various opposition leaders’ arrest on different charges.

In a statement earlier today, Mr Sharif, condemning the arrest of the party leader, alleged state institutions are being used against political opponents on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“His arrest without any charge reeks of political vendetta,” said Sharif, accusing the PTI of setting a shameful example of using state institutions against political rivals today. To use institutions for arm-twisting of opponents is deplorable, he added.

Sharif demanded the authorities concerned to immediately present Rana Sanaullah before a relevant court and they be informed about charges on the basis of which he was taken into custody by the ANF.

The ANF confirmed that the PML-N MNA was taken into custody from the highway. He is accused of having ties with drug traffickers.