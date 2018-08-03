Rana Sanaullah confident of PML-N forming Punjab government

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah is confident that this party will form the government in Punjab.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Sanaullah claimed his party had the support of 13 independent MPA’s-elect in the provincial assembly.

“We have won 130 seats and need an additional 18 MPA-elects. With the Pakistan Peoples Party’s six elected MPAs and 13 independents we will have the numbers to form the government,” Sanaullah claimed.

The PML-N’s rival political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has also claimed of having enough members to form the government in Punjab.

PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has claimed that the party has the support of 18 independents.

The PTI claims that with these independents, its own MPA elects and seven from the PML-Q, their strength in the Punjab Assembly stands at 148 members.

Advertisements