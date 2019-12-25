Rana Sanaullah not yet exonerated; trial still pending

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for States and Frontier Regions (Safron) and Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi on Wednesday rejected all those claims that accused the government and Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding arrest of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, mentioned nor the government interfered in the case neither he was politically victimized based on political indifferences.

The minister was addressing a presser in the ministry regarding Rana Sanaullah bail which was granted by the Lahore High Court last day in a drug case filed by the anti-drugs force Anti-narcotics force (ANF).

Shehryar Afridi shouldered responsibility on media and quoted that the media always told to nation that Rana Sanaullah was perpetrator behind the model town bloodbath.

Afridi rejected the claims that Rana Sanullah quitted from the case and added that court has granted bail to Rana Sanuallah, not acquitted him, He further added that I was out of the country yesterday, I didn’t even attend the cabinet meeting but a perception was created that I am running away from the media and my cell phone is off.

Afridi while spotlighting the credibility of the anti-narcotics force added that ANF is a professional force run by the Major General and has nine brigadiers under it.

Afridi while mentioning the perception of political victimization in country added that neither I nor did the prime minister pass the judgment or interfere in it, there is no victimization at any level although now a season of bails in country although he didn’t respond on question of a news correspondent that who are awarding bails to the opposition leaders.

It’s pertained to mentioned here that the premier was not focusing mostly on Rana Sanaullah legal updates but talked mostly on other issue.

The Minister rejected the claims that I claimed previously that I had video of Rana Sanaullah and added that I mentioned the footages if we record videos then new speculation will surface that all episode of Rana Sanaullah was planted.

A Supreme Court reporter in a question asked from Shehryar Afridi that I am covering Supreme Court and neither observed that someone got bail in narcotics case but he didn’t respond on the question and added that Prime minister trusted him blindly and the case is in court and don’t turn it into media trial.

The minister mentioned that he was threatened after crackdown on drug mafia but after questions of journalist about the nature of the threat he didn’t respond.

On a question regarding Tahir Dawar abduction from the federal capital as he mentioned in presser he added that I was state minister of interior but I am not responsible and not investigative agency.

Afridi mentioned that a huge mafia is active in drugs but the minister didn’t mention the mafia despite repeated questions of the correspondents of media.

On a journalist question regarding video the minister added that I address this issue on floor and on various TV talk shows but never mentioned the video claim.

On a question regarding mafia the minister claimed the was threatened but he didn’t mentioned the mafia threatening the minister.