Rana Sanaullah retains NA-106 seat after vote recount

F.P. Report

FAISALABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Rana Sanaullah has retained his seat from NA-106 Faisalabad-6 following a vote recount in the constituency on Wednesday.

Rana Sanaullah secured 106,310 votes from NA-106 after defeating PTI candidate Nisar Ahmed Jutt who received 103,779 votes.

After the recounting in the constituency on the PTI’s request, Sanaullah still leading the tally with 106,137 votes, and the PTI candidate trailing with 103,899 votes, according to unofficial, unconfirmed results.

Meanwhile, vote recount is under way in NA-108 Faisalabad 8 constituency where PTI’s Farrukh Habib won with 112,740 votes, defeating PML-N’s Abid Sher Ali who managed 111,529 votes.

