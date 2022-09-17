Rana Shamim disowns his affidavit, tenders unconditional apology

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) chief judge Rana Muhammad Shamim has completely disowned his affidavit and tendered unconditional apology in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in contempt of court plea.

Rana Shamim submitted an unconditional apology in an affidavit submitted in response to the contempt of court proceedings initiated against him following publication of his earlier affidavit.

Earlier in the week, ex GB Chief Judge had partially backtracked from the contents of his affidavit, stating that not a single sitting judge of the IHC was involved in the controversy and submitted an unconditional apology to the high court. He had however stood by his allegations against former CJP Nisar.

The new affidavit states that Rana Shamim tenders unconditional apology for an affidavit which was neither correct nor required.

Courtesy: (Dunyanews)