F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain here on Thursday emphasized on operationalization of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Education and Professional Training to oversee, pursue and coordinate the entire collaboration between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.



The operationalization of JWG will help enhance cooperation between the two countries, he said during a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Mr. Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki. Speaking on the occasion, the minister stated that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was extremely close to the hearts of the people of Pakistan. He emphasized the importance of the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.



The minister highlighted the brotherly relations between the two countries and praised the hospitality shown to Pakistanis by the people of Saudi Arabia.



Rana Tanveer said that his ministry had submitted a comprehensive proposal for the uplift of National Skills University and establishment of another multifaceted skill entity in Pakistan with Saudi assistance as agreed between the two countries on his last visit to KSA. Rana Tanveer highlighted the issue of non-recognition of degrees of Virtual University and Allama Iqbal Open University by the Saudi Higher Education System. The minister was briefed that the Saudi authorities do not recognize distance learning but was assured that they will formulate a strategy to address this issue.



Hence, Saudi Arabia would consider revisiting the rules of non-recognition of degrees from Virtual University and Allama Iqbal Open University.



Rana Tanveer was briefed about the updated status of implementation of an agreement signed between Takamol (KSA) and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC).



He was conveyed about the launch of training in 23 skill trades, operationalization of a web portal, development of qualifications and identification of test assessment centers.



The Saudi Ambassador assured the minister of utmost support in all domains. He highlighted that KSA provides fully funded 683 scholarships to Pakistani students to enhance cultural exchange.



He reiterated the resolve of the government of KSA to further develop broad based cooperation with the government of Pakistan.



The federal minister thanked the Ambassador and highlighted the cordial and friendly relations between the two countries. He said that the two countries had shared history and literature. The two countries should enhance and fine tune their mutual relation, he expressed. (APP)