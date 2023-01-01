Ranbir Kapoor ‘misses’ Raha as Alia Bhatt takes her to Kashmir for shoot

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): During the promotional event of upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Ranbir Kapoor revealed that he dearly misses his daughter Raha as she has gone to Kashmir with mother Alia Bhatt.

He also talks about dividing priorities with Alia in taking care of Raha.

“Naturally, your heart, body and mind want to do everything for your child. Unfortunately, Alia is shooting in Kashmir and has taken Raha away with her. I’m terribly missing them both. They are going to be back (in Mumbai) after another five days. So, I am looking forward to that. Alia and me, both being actors, and both being busy at work, we will have to divide our priorities to balance it out.”

For those who are unaware, Bhatt has gone to Kashmir to shoot a schedule for upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Baby Raha has joined her mother on the sets of the film.

Ranbir and Alia got married in April 2022 in Bandra. The couple welcomed their first child on November 6, reports IndiaToday.